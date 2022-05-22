Today’s TV

MLB

Cleveland at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T

NBA playoffs

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 8

NCAA women’s golf

Individual National Championship, 4 p.m., Golf

NHL playoffs

Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., TNT

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., TNT

IIHF World Championship

U.S. vs. Czech Republic, 8 a.m., NHLN

Canada vs. Denmark, noon, NHLN

Germany vs. Switzerland, 4 a.m. (Tuesday), NHLN

Tennis

French Open, 5 a.m., Tennis

French Open, 7 a.m., BSSW

French Open, 1:45 p.m., Tennis

French Open, 4 a.m. (Tuesday), Tennis

