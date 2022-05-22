Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..
Today’s TV
MLB
Cleveland at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T
NBA playoffs
Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 8
NCAA women’s golf
Individual National Championship, 4 p.m., Golf
NHL playoffs
Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., TNT
Colorado at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., TNT
IIHF World Championship
U.S. vs. Czech Republic, 8 a.m., NHLN
Canada vs. Denmark, noon, NHLN
Germany vs. Switzerland, 4 a.m. (Tuesday), NHLN
Tennis
French Open, 5 a.m., Tennis
French Open, 7 a.m., BSSW
French Open, 1:45 p.m., Tennis
French Open, 4 a.m. (Tuesday), Tennis
