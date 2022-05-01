Scattered thunderstorms and becoming windy. High 87F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Today’s TV
MLB
Atlanta at NY Mets, 6 p.m., MLB
Seattle at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T
Tampa Bay at Oakland (joined in progress), 10 p.m., MLB
Motor sports
NASCAR Cup Series: DuraMAX Drydene 400, 11 a.m., FS1
NBA playoffs
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Mavericks at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL playoffs
Boston at Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Soccer
Man. United vs. Brentford, 2 p.m., USA
College softball
Tennessee at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SEC
Tennis
Madrid Open, 5 a.m., Tennis
Madrid Open, 7 a.m., BSSW
Radio
NBA
Mavericks at Phoenix, 9 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
