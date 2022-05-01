Today’s TV

MLB

Atlanta at NY Mets, 6 p.m., MLB

Seattle at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T

Tampa Bay at Oakland (joined in progress), 10 p.m., MLB

Motor sports

NASCAR Cup Series: DuraMAX Drydene 400, 11 a.m., FS1

NBA playoffs

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Mavericks at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL playoffs

Boston at Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Soccer

Man. United vs. Brentford, 2 p.m., USA

College softball

Tennessee at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SEC

Tennis

Madrid Open, 5 a.m., Tennis

Madrid Open, 7 a.m., BSSW

Radio

NBA

Mavericks at Phoenix, 9 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

