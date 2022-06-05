Partly cloudy skies. High 97F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: June 6, 2022 @ 1:52 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Rangers at Cleveland, 6 p.m., BSSW
Seattle at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T
NHL playoffs
Colorado at Edmonton, 7 p.m., TNT
NCAA baseball tournament
Teams TBA, noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPNU
Soccer
UEFA: Croatia vs. France, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s College World Series
UCLA vs. Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN
Teams TBA, 1:30 p.m., , 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Radio
Rangers at Cleveland, 6 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
