Today’s TV

MLB

Rangers at Cleveland, 6 p.m., BSSW

Seattle at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T

NHL playoffs

Colorado at Edmonton, 7 p.m., TNT

NCAA baseball tournament

Teams TBA, noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPNU

Soccer

UEFA: Croatia vs. France, 1:30 p.m., FS1

Women’s College World Series

UCLA vs. Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN

Teams TBA, 1:30 p.m., , 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Radio

MLB

Rangers at Cleveland, 6 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!