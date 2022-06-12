Today’s TV

NCAA baseball tournament

Super Regional, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Super Regional, 8 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

Houston at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW/AT&T

NBA finals

Boston at Golden St., 8 p.m., Ch. 8

IIHF World Championship

Women’s U18 Final: Teams TBA, 7:30 p.m., NHLN

Soccer

Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, 9 a.m., FS2

Azerbaijan vs. Belarus, 11 a.m., FS2

Australia vs. Peru, 1 p.m., FS1

Denmark vs. Austria, 1:30 p.m., FS2

Liberia vs. Morocco, 1:50 p.m., beIN

Honduras vs. Canada, 8:50 p.m., Ch. 49

Softball

Orange vs. Gold, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Blue vs. Gold, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Radio

MLB

Houston at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

