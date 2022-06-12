Mainly sunny. Near record high temperatures. High 101F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: June 13, 2022 @ 1:25 am
Today’s TV
NCAA baseball tournament
Super Regional, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Super Regional, 8 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
Houston at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW/AT&T
NBA finals
Boston at Golden St., 8 p.m., Ch. 8
IIHF World Championship
Women’s U18 Final: Teams TBA, 7:30 p.m., NHLN
Soccer
Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, 9 a.m., FS2
Azerbaijan vs. Belarus, 11 a.m., FS2
Australia vs. Peru, 1 p.m., FS1
Denmark vs. Austria, 1:30 p.m., FS2
Liberia vs. Morocco, 1:50 p.m., beIN
Honduras vs. Canada, 8:50 p.m., Ch. 49
Softball
Orange vs. Gold, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Blue vs. Gold, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Radio
Houston at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
