Generally sunny. Continued hot. High 104F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 1:05 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLB
Houston at Oakland, 8:30 p.m., AT&T
Rangers at Seattle, 9 p.m., BSSW
Washington at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB
The Basketball Tournament
Blue Collar vs. Nerd Team, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Bleed Green vs. Aftershocks, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Rodeo
PBR: Cheyenne, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s soccer
Gamba Osaka vs. Paris S-G, 5 a.m., CBSSN
Women’s soccer
Copa: Colombia vs. Argentina, 6:50 p.m., FS1
Radio
Rangers at Seattle, 9 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
