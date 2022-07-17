Mainly sunny. Hot. High 108F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
A clear sky. Low 82F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 18, 2022 @ 3:08 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Home Run Derby, 7 p.m., ESPN
The Basketball Tournament
Alabama vs. Zip Em Up, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Panamaniacs vs. Enchantment, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Women’s soccer
Wafcon: Zambia vs. South Africa, 11:50 a.m., beIN
Euro: Iceland vs. France, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Wafcon: Morocco vs. Nigeria, 2:50 p.m., beIN
Copa: Venezuela vs. Brazil, 3:55 p.m., FS1
Copa: Peru vs. Uruguay, 6:50 p.m., FS1
Track and field
World Athletics Champ., 8 a.m., USA
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
