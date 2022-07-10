Sunny skies. Hot. High 103F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 11, 2022 @ 12:44 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Detroit at Kansas City, 1 p.m., MLB
NY Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FS1
Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
NBA
New Orleans vs. Atlanta, 5 p.m., NBA
Houston vs. San Antonio, 6 p.m., ESPN
Milwaukee vs. Boston, 7 p.m., NBA
Orlando vs. Okla. City, 8 p.m., ESPN
Mavericks vs. Utah, 9 p.m., NBA
New York vs. Portland, 10 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s soccer
Euro: Austria vs. Northern Ireland, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2
Euro: England vs. Norway, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Copa America: Paraguay vs. Chile, 3:50 p.m., FS2
Copa America: Bolivia vs. Colombia, 6:50 p.m., FS2
Radio
Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.