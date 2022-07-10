Today’s TV

MLB

Detroit at Kansas City, 1 p.m., MLB

NY Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FS1

Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW

NBA

New Orleans vs. Atlanta, 5 p.m., NBA

Houston vs. San Antonio, 6 p.m., ESPN

Milwaukee vs. Boston, 7 p.m., NBA

Orlando vs. Okla. City, 8 p.m., ESPN

Mavericks vs. Utah, 9 p.m., NBA

New York vs. Portland, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s soccer

Euro: Austria vs. Northern Ireland, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2

Euro: England vs. Norway, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Copa America: Paraguay vs. Chile, 3:50 p.m., FS2

Copa America: Bolivia vs. Colombia, 6:50 p.m., FS2

Radio

MLB

Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

