Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible.
Updated: August 21, 2022 @ 11:32 pm
MLB
Rangers at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BSSW
NY Mets at NY Yankees, 6 p.m. MLB
Milwaukee at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), 10 p.m., MLB
Little League World Series
Japan vs. Nicaragua, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Pennsylvania vs. New York, 10 a.m., ESPN
Taiwan vs. Panama, noon, ESPN
Indiana vs. Tennessee, 2 p.m., ESPN
Canada vs. Mexico, 4 p.m., ESPN
Hawaii vs. Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NFL
Atlanta at NY Jets, 7 p.m., ESPN
Rangers at Minnesota, 6 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.