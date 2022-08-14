Sunny along with a few clouds. Hot. High around 100F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 15, 2022 @ 12:32 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Detroit at Cleveland, 2 p.m., MLB
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., AT&T/FS1
Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
Seattle at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m., MLB
Baseball American Legion World Series
Semifinal: TBD vs. Shrewsbury, MA, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Semifinal: Troy, AL vs. TBD, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Basketball
CBC vs. France U-18, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Hockey (IIHF World Jr. Championship)
Switzerland vs. Austria, 1 p.m., NHL
Canada vs. Finland, 5 p.m., NHL
Sweden vs. Germany, 9 p.m., NHL
Soccer
Kulübü vs. Fenerbahçe, 1:40 p.m., beIN
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 2 p.m., USA
Little League Softball World Series
Championship: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, 11 a.m., ESPN
Consolation: Southeast vs. Asia-Pacific, 3 p.m., ESPN
Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis, Cincinnati, 10 a.m., Tennis
ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open, noon, BSSW
Radio
Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
