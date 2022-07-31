Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 101F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 12:32 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Baltimore at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
Boston at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 10 p.m., MLB
Hockey (Hlinka Gretzky Cup)
Finland vs. United States, 4 p.m., NHL
Germany vs. Czech Republic, 8 p.m., NHL
Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis, Day 1, noon, BSSW
Radio
Baltimore at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
