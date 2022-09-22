A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 22, 2022 @ 8:25 pm
Today’s TV
MLB
Houston at Baltimore, 6:00, AT&T
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:00, MLB
Boston at NY Yankees, 6:00, Apple+
Cleveland at Rangers, 7:00, BSSW
Women’s Basketball World Cup
United States vs. China, 11:30a, ESPN2
Boxing
Stevenson vs. Conceição, 9:00, ESPN
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 1:00, FS2
CFL
Hamilton at Montreal, 6:30, ESPN2
NCAA football
Virginia at Syracuse, 6:00, ESPN
Nevada at Air Force, 7:00, FS1
Boise St. at UTEP, 8:00, CBSSN
High school football
IMG Academy at Central (Al), 5:00, ESPNU
Rugby
NRL: Queensland vs. Parramatta, 5 am, FS2
Golf
Presidents Cup, 10:30a, Golf
NCAA women’s soccer
Stanford at USC, 4:00, Pac 12
California at UCLA, 10:00, Pac 12
Men’s soccer
Japan vs. United States, 7 am, ESPN2, Ch. 49
Georgia vs. Macedonia, 11 am, FS2
Germany vs. Hungary, 1:30, FS1
Tennis
Laver Cup: World vs. Europe, 7 am, BSSW
Laver Cup, 7 am, Tennis
Laver Cup, 1:00, Tennis
NCAA women’s volleyball
Michigan at Rutgers, 5:00, BigTen
Minnesota at Purdue, 7:00, BigTen
California at Oregon St., 8:00, Pac 12
Radio
Cleveland at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan
Arkansas High School Football Power 25 (Week 4)
Garland vs. Rowlett, 7 p.m., KXEZ-FM 92.1; DeSoto vs. Waxahachie, 7 p.m., KSKY 660 AM, 660amtheanswer.com
Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket
6 a.m.: Highlights from The Troy Aikman Show
6:55 a.m.: Football picks against the P-1
7:35 a.m.: Scattershooting with Junior Miller
7:55 a.m.: The Emergency Brake of the Week
9:35 a.m.: The Ranch Report with David Moore
10:30 a.m.: First Look — New York Giants
10:50 a.m.: New TMS Vice President & GM Mark Faber
11:10 a.m.: Football Picks of the Pole
12:30 p.m.: Jerry Jones wants a QB controversy
2:30 p.m.: Chappy’s lock football pick of the week
5:15 p.m.: The Case for Micah Parsons full-time edge rusher
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
