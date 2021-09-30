Today’s TV

MLB

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., MLB

Cleveland at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW

Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB

College football

Dartmouth at Pennsylvania, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Houston at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Iowa at Maryland, 7 p.m., FS1

BYU at Utah State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Canadian football

Winnipeg at British Columbia, 9 p.m., ESPNN

High school football

Medina (Ohio) at Mentor (Ohio), 6 p.m., ESPN2

St. Frances Academy (Md.) at De La Salle (Calif.), 9 p.m., ESPN2

Golf

Alfred Dunhill Links Champ., 7 a.m., Golf

ShopRite LPGA Classic, noon, Golf

PGA: Sanderson Farms Champ., 3 p.m., Golf

NHL preseason

NY Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m., NHLN

Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m., NHLN

Mixed martial arts

Bellator 267: Lima vs. Page II, 3 p.m., SHOW

Soccer

Michigan at Indiana, 4 p.m., ESPNU

College volleyball

Michigan at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BigTen

S. Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m., SEC

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BigTen

Oregon at Colorado, 8 p.m., Pac12

UCLA at Washington, 10 p.m., Pac12

Radio

MLB

Cleveland at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

High school football

Allen vs. McKinney Boyd, 7 p.m., KLAK-FM 97.5

Rockwall-Heath vs. Mesquite Horn, 7 p.m., KEOM-FM 88.5

Lake Highlands vs. Dallas Jesuit, 7 p.m., KAAM-AM 770

Frisco Liberty vs. Frisco, 7 p.m., TexasSportsProductions.com

Highland Park vs. Sherman, 7:30 p.m., KTNO-AM 620 Radio Luz, HPScots.net

Additional Dallas-area high school football games can be livestreamed online on the NFHS Network, at ChampionSportsRadio.com and Sportsgram.net.

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

