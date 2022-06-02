Today’s TV

Cornhole

ACL Pro Shootout 2, 7 p.m., CBSSN

NCAA baseball tournament

Florida St. vs. UCLA, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Connecticut vs. Wake Forest, noon, ESPNU

Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas, noon, SEC

Texas vs. Air Force, 1 p.m., Longhorn

San Diego vs. Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Tennessee vs. Alabama St., 5 p.m., SEC

Ole Miss vs. Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon St. vs. N.M. State, 9 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB

Houston at Kansas City, 7 p.m., AT&T

Seattle at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW

WNBA

Wings at Seattle, 9 p.m., BSSW+*

Connecticut at Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

Golf

Porsche European Open, 6 a.m., Golf

PGA Memorial Tournament, 1 p.m., Golf

LPGA Open Championship, 2 p.m., USA

NHL

Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, 7 p.m., ESPN

NASCAR

Cup Series Practice, 4 p.m., FS1

Truck Series Qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1

Xfinity Series Qualifying, 7 p.m., FS1

Soccer

Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan, 8:50 a.m., FS2

Belgium vs. Netherlands, 1:30 p.m., FS1

Ivory Coast vs. Zambia, 1:50 p.m., beIN

Women’s College World Series

Game 5: Teams TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Game 6: Teams TBD, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Tennis

French Open, 7:45 a.m., Tennis

French Open, 4 a.m. (Sat.), Tennis

Radio

MLB

Seattle at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

High school baseball

Southlake Carroll vs. Keller, 7:30 p.m., DragonSportsNetwork.com

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

