Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 3, 2022 @ 12:54 am
Today’s TV
Cornhole
ACL Pro Shootout 2, 7 p.m., CBSSN
NCAA baseball tournament
Florida St. vs. UCLA, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Connecticut vs. Wake Forest, noon, ESPNU
Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas, noon, SEC
Texas vs. Air Force, 1 p.m., Longhorn
San Diego vs. Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Tennessee vs. Alabama St., 5 p.m., SEC
Ole Miss vs. Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon St. vs. N.M. State, 9 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
Houston at Kansas City, 7 p.m., AT&T
Seattle at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
WNBA
Wings at Seattle, 9 p.m., BSSW+*
Connecticut at Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Golf
Porsche European Open, 6 a.m., Golf
PGA Memorial Tournament, 1 p.m., Golf
LPGA Open Championship, 2 p.m., USA
NHL
Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, 7 p.m., ESPN
NASCAR
Cup Series Practice, 4 p.m., FS1
Truck Series Qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1
Xfinity Series Qualifying, 7 p.m., FS1
Soccer
Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan, 8:50 a.m., FS2
Belgium vs. Netherlands, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Ivory Coast vs. Zambia, 1:50 p.m., beIN
Women’s College World Series
Game 5: Teams TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Game 6: Teams TBD, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis
French Open, 7:45 a.m., Tennis
French Open, 4 a.m. (Sat.), Tennis
Radio
Seattle at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
High school baseball
Southlake Carroll vs. Keller, 7:30 p.m., DragonSportsNetwork.com
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.