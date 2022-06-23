Today’s TV

Cornhole

ACL Pro Shootout 4, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

MLB

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., AT&T

Washington at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW

WNBA

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

Canadian Football League

Hamilton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Golf

BMW International Open, 5:30 a.m., Golf

LPGA Championship, 10 a.m., Golf

PGA Travelers Championship, 2 p.m., Golf

NHL Stanley Cup finals

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 7 p.m., Ch. 8

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2

Lacrosse

Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

Mixed martial arts

PFL 5: Featherweights & Heavyweights, 8 p.m., ESPN

MMA 282: Mousasi vs. Eblen, 8 p.m., SHOW

Motor sports

NASCAR Truck qualifying, 3 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Xfinity practice, 4:30 p.m., USA

NASCAR Cup practice, 5:30 p.m., USA

NASCAR Rackley Roofing 200, 7 p.m., FS1

Softball

AUX: Gold vs. Blue, 6 p.m., ESPNU

AUX: Orange vs. Blue, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

Track and field

U.S. Outdoor Championships, 9 p.m., CNBC

Radio

MLB

Washington at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

