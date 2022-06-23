Plentiful sunshine. High 102F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
A clear sky. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 24, 2022 @ 3:23 am
Today’s TV
Cornhole
ACL Pro Shootout 4, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
MLB
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., AT&T
Washington at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
WNBA
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Canadian Football League
Hamilton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Golf
BMW International Open, 5:30 a.m., Golf
LPGA Championship, 10 a.m., Golf
PGA Travelers Championship, 2 p.m., Golf
NHL Stanley Cup finals
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 7 p.m., Ch. 8
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
Lacrosse
Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
Mixed martial arts
PFL 5: Featherweights & Heavyweights, 8 p.m., ESPN
MMA 282: Mousasi vs. Eblen, 8 p.m., SHOW
Motor sports
NASCAR Truck qualifying, 3 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Xfinity practice, 4:30 p.m., USA
NASCAR Cup practice, 5:30 p.m., USA
NASCAR Rackley Roofing 200, 7 p.m., FS1
Softball
AUX: Gold vs. Blue, 6 p.m., ESPNU
AUX: Orange vs. Blue, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
Track and field
U.S. Outdoor Championships, 9 p.m., CNBC
Radio
Washington at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
