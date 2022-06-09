Today’s TV

Cornhole

ACL Pro Shootout 3, 5 p.m., CBSSN

NCAA baseball tournament

Texas at East Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Notre Dame at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Louisville at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

Miami at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T

Rangers at Chi. White Sox, 7 p.m., BSSW

NBA

Golden State at Boston, 8 p.m., Ch. 8

WNBA

Seattle at Wings, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Boxing

Jalolov vs. Mulowayi, 8 p.m., SHOW

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

Golf

DPWT Volvo Car Scandinavian, 6 a.m., Golf

Curtis Cup, 8:30 a.m., Golf

ShopRite LPGA Classic, 11:30 a.m., Golf

RBC Canadian Open, 2 p.m., Golf

Motor sports

F1 Azerbaijan GP, Prac. 1, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2

F1 Azerbaijan GP, Prac. 2, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2

Soccer

Austria vs. France, 1:30 p.m., FS1

U.S. vs. Granada, 8:30 p.m., Ch. 49

Women’s College World Series

Texas vs. Oklahoma*, 7:30 p.m., ESPNNews

Track and field

NCAA Outdoor Championship, 8 p.m., ESPN2

*If necessary

Radio

MLB

Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

High school baseball

Gunter vs. Corpus Christi London, 9 a.m., KXEZ-FM 92.1

Southlake Carroll vs. Ridge Point, 4 p.m., DragonSportsNetwork.com

