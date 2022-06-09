Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny late. Near record high temperatures. High 98F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Today’s TV
Cornhole
ACL Pro Shootout 3, 5 p.m., CBSSN
NCAA baseball tournament
Texas at East Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Notre Dame at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Louisville at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Miami at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T
Rangers at Chi. White Sox, 7 p.m., BSSW
NBA
Golden State at Boston, 8 p.m., Ch. 8
WNBA
Seattle at Wings, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Boxing
Jalolov vs. Mulowayi, 8 p.m., SHOW
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Golf
DPWT Volvo Car Scandinavian, 6 a.m., Golf
Curtis Cup, 8:30 a.m., Golf
ShopRite LPGA Classic, 11:30 a.m., Golf
RBC Canadian Open, 2 p.m., Golf
Motor sports
F1 Azerbaijan GP, Prac. 1, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2
F1 Azerbaijan GP, Prac. 2, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
Soccer
Austria vs. France, 1:30 p.m., FS1
U.S. vs. Granada, 8:30 p.m., Ch. 49
Women’s College World Series
Texas vs. Oklahoma*, 7:30 p.m., ESPNNews
Track and field
NCAA Outdoor Championship, 8 p.m., ESPN2
*If necessary
Radio
Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan
High school baseball
Gunter vs. Corpus Christi London, 9 a.m., KXEZ-FM 92.1
Southlake Carroll vs. Ridge Point, 4 p.m., DragonSportsNetwork.com
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
