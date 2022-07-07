Today’s TV

MLB

NY Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB

Minnesota at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW

Houston at Oakland, 8:30 p.m., AT&T

Cubs at Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB

NBA

Dallas vs. Chicago, 3 p.m., ESPNU

San Antonio vs. Cleveland, 4 p.m., NBA

Charlotte vs. Indiana, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 6 p.m., NBA

Golden St. vs. New York, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Denver vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m., NBA

Phoenix vs. LA Lakers, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Cycling

Tour de France Stage 7, 7 a.m., USA

CFL

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 8:30 p.m., ESPNN

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

Golf

Scottish Open, 7:30 a.m., Golf

Senior Championship, 12:30 p.m., Golf

Barbasol Championship, 3 p.m., Golf

Motor sports

F1 Austrian GP practice, 6:25 a.m., ESPNU

F1 Austrian Grand Prix, 9:55 a.m., ESPNU

O’Reilly 150 qualifying, 2:30 p.m., FS1

ARCA Racing Mid-Ohio, 4 p.m., FS1

NHL

NHL draft rounds 2-7, 10 a.m., NHL

Soccer

Germany vs. Denmark, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Bolivia vs. Ecuador, 3:50 p.m., FS2

Philadelphia vs. DC, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Colombia vs. Paraguat, 6:50 p.m., FS1

LA FC vs. LA Galaxy, 9 p.m., ESPN

Tijuana vs. Juárez, 9 p.m., FS1

Tennis

Wimbledon, 7 a.m., ESPN

Radio

MLB

Minnesota at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!