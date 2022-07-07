Sunny skies. Hot. High around 105F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low near 80F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 8, 2022 @ 1:59 am
Today’s TV
MLB
NY Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB
Minnesota at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
Houston at Oakland, 8:30 p.m., AT&T
Cubs at Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB
NBA
Dallas vs. Chicago, 3 p.m., ESPNU
San Antonio vs. Cleveland, 4 p.m., NBA
Charlotte vs. Indiana, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 6 p.m., NBA
Golden St. vs. New York, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Denver vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m., NBA
Phoenix vs. LA Lakers, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Cycling
Tour de France Stage 7, 7 a.m., USA
CFL
Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 8:30 p.m., ESPNN
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Golf
Scottish Open, 7:30 a.m., Golf
Senior Championship, 12:30 p.m., Golf
Barbasol Championship, 3 p.m., Golf
Motor sports
F1 Austrian GP practice, 6:25 a.m., ESPNU
F1 Austrian Grand Prix, 9:55 a.m., ESPNU
O’Reilly 150 qualifying, 2:30 p.m., FS1
ARCA Racing Mid-Ohio, 4 p.m., FS1
NHL
NHL draft rounds 2-7, 10 a.m., NHL
Soccer
Germany vs. Denmark, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Bolivia vs. Ecuador, 3:50 p.m., FS2
Philadelphia vs. DC, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Colombia vs. Paraguat, 6:50 p.m., FS1
LA FC vs. LA Galaxy, 9 p.m., ESPN
Tijuana vs. Juárez, 9 p.m., FS1
Tennis
Wimbledon, 7 a.m., ESPN
Radio
Minnesota at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.