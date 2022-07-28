Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 100F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 12:48 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Seattle at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T
Rangers at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m., BSSW
Minnesota at San Diego, 8:30 p.m., MLB
WNBA
Las Vegas at Indiana, 6 p.m., NBA
New York at Chicago, 7 p.m., CBSSN
The Basketball Tournament
Blue Collar vs. Heartfire, 6 p.m., ESPN
Quarterfinal: Teams TBD, 8 p.m., ESPN
Football
CFL: BC at Saskatchewan, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing
Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
Saratoga Live, 2 p.m., FS1
Saratoga Live, 3:30 p.m., FS2
Golf
Hero Open, 6 a.m., Golf
LPGA: Scottish Open, 9 a.m., Golf
Rocket Morgage Classic, 2 p.m., Golf
US Junior Amateur, 5 p.m., Golf
Motor sports
F1 Hungary practice, 6:55 a.m., ESPNU
F1 Hungary practice, 9:55 a.m., ESPN2
W Series Budapest, qual., 12:15 p.m., ESPNU
Xfinity: Pennzoil 150, qualifying, 2 p.m., USA
Trucks: TSport 200, qual., 3:30 p.m., FS1
ARCA Racing IRP, 5 p.m., FS1
Trucks: TSport 200, 8 p.m., FS1
Men’s soccer
Huddersfield vs. Burnley, 1:5o p.m., ESPN2
Juárez vs. Toluca, 8:55 p.m., FS2
LA FC at Seattle, 10 p.m., FS1
Women’s soccer
Copa Third Place: Argentina vs. Paraguay, 6:45 p.m., FS2
Softball
AU: Orange vs. Blue, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Radio
Rangers at LA Angels, 8:30 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
