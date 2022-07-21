Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: July 22, 2022 @ 1:14 am
Today’s TV
Cornhole
ACL Pro Shootout 6, 5 p.m., CBSSN
MLB
Rangers at Oakland, 8:30 p.m., BSSW
Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m., AT&T
San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB
WNBA
Wings at Chicago, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBA
Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA
The Basketball Tournament
Bleed Green vs. Eberlein Drive, 1 p.m., ESPN3 (streaming)
India vs. Boeheim’s Army, 6 p.m., ESPN
D3 vs. AfterShocks, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Cycling
Tour de France Stage 19, 7 a.m., USA
Football
CFL: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing
Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
Golf
Evian Championship, 4 a.m., Golf
Senior British Open, 6 a.m., Golf
Evian Championship, 8:30 a.m., Golf
Senior British Open, 10:30 a.m., Golf
PGA: 3M Open, 1 p.m., Golf
U.S. Girls’ Junior, 5 p.m., Golf
Evian Championship, 4:30 a.m. (Sat.), Golf
Martial arts
F1 French GP, practice 1, 6:55 a.m., ESPNU
F1 French GP, practice 2, 9:55 a.m., ESPN2
W Series Le Castellet, qualifying, 12:15 p.m., ESPNU
Trucks: Brakleen 150, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS1
ARCA Pocono, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Men’s soccer
Juventus vs. Guadalajara, 9:55 p.m., FS2
Women’s soccer
Euro: Sweden vs. Belgium, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Track and field
World Athletics Champ., 7 p.m., USA
X Games
SloanYard, CA Skateparks, 8 p.m., ESPN
Radio
Rangers at Oakland, 8:30 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.