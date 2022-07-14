Today’s TV

Cornhole

ACL Pro Shootout 5, 8 p.m., CBSSN

MLB

NY Mets at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB

Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW

Houston at LA Angels, 7 p.m., AT&T

WNBA

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m., CBSSN

NBA Summer League

LA Clippers vs. Utah, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Philadelpia vs. Denver, 5 p.m., NBA

Oklahoma City vs. Golden St., 6 p.m., ESPN

Sacramento vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m., NBA

Indiana vs. Washington, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Miami vs. Toronto, 9 p.m., NBA

LA Lakers vs. New Orleans, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing, 8 p.m., ESPN

Horse racing

Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

Saratoga Live, 4 p.m., FS1

Golf

Dow Great Lakes Invitational, noon, Golf

Barracuda Championship, 5 p.m., Golf

British Open, 4 a.m. (Sat.), USA

Motor sports

NASCAR Nascar Xfinity Crayon 200, qual., 4 p.m., USA

Men’s soccer

York vs. Pacific, 6:30 p.m., FS2

Juárez vs. Querétaro, 9 p.m., FS2

Women’s soccer

Euro: Austria vs. Norway, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Copa: Argentina vs. Uruguay, 3:45 p.m., FS2

Copa: Peru vs. Venezuela, 6:50 p.m., FS1

Track and field

World Athletics Championship, 7 p.m., USA

Radio

MLB

Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

