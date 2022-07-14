A mainly sunny sky. High around 100F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Today’s TV
Cornhole
ACL Pro Shootout 5, 8 p.m., CBSSN
MLB
NY Mets at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
Houston at LA Angels, 7 p.m., AT&T
WNBA
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m., CBSSN
NBA Summer League
LA Clippers vs. Utah, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Philadelpia vs. Denver, 5 p.m., NBA
Oklahoma City vs. Golden St., 6 p.m., ESPN
Sacramento vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m., NBA
Indiana vs. Washington, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Miami vs. Toronto, 9 p.m., NBA
LA Lakers vs. New Orleans, 10 p.m., ESPN2
Boxing
Top Rank Boxing, 8 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing
Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
Saratoga Live, 4 p.m., FS1
Golf
Dow Great Lakes Invitational, noon, Golf
Barracuda Championship, 5 p.m., Golf
British Open, 4 a.m. (Sat.), USA
Motor sports
NASCAR Nascar Xfinity Crayon 200, qual., 4 p.m., USA
Men’s soccer
York vs. Pacific, 6:30 p.m., FS2
Juárez vs. Querétaro, 9 p.m., FS2
Women’s soccer
Euro: Austria vs. Norway, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Copa: Argentina vs. Uruguay, 3:45 p.m., FS2
Copa: Peru vs. Venezuela, 6:50 p.m., FS1
Track and field
World Athletics Championship, 7 p.m., USA
Radio
Oakland at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
