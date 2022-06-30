Mainly sunny. High 97F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 1, 2022 @ 12:05 am
Today’s TV
Cornhole
ACL Final Chase, 9 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
Boston at Chicago, 1 p.m., MLB
Rangers at NY Mets, 6 p.m., AppleTV+
High school baseball
GEICO National Championship, 7 p.m., ESPNU
WNBA
Los Angeles at Wings, 7 p.m., BSSW+ /CBSSN
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBA
Bicycling
Tour de France Stage 1, 8:30 a.m., USA
Golf
Irish Open, 7 a.m., Golf
PGA Tour: John Deere, 2 p.m., Golf
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Lacrosse
NHSLS Semifinal, noon, ESPNU
NHSLS Semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Girls NHSLS Championship, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Martial arts
PFL 6: Welterweight and women’s lightweight
Motor sports
F1 British GP practice, 6:55 a.m., ESPNU
F1 British GP practice, 9:55 a.m., ESPNU
Xfinity Henry 180 qualifying, 4:30 p.m., USA
Soccer
CONCACAF U-20: Honduras vs. U.S., 5 p.m., FS1
CONCACAF U-20: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, 8 p.m., FS1
Tennis
Wimbledon, 5 a.m., ESPN
Radio
Rangers at NY Mets, 6 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
