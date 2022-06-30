Today’s TV

Cornhole

ACL Final Chase, 9 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

Boston at Chicago, 1 p.m., MLB

Rangers at NY Mets, 6 p.m., AppleTV+

High school baseball

GEICO National Championship, 7 p.m., ESPNU

WNBA

Los Angeles at Wings, 7 p.m., BSSW+ /CBSSN

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBA

Bicycling

Tour de France Stage 1, 8:30 a.m., USA

Golf

Irish Open, 7 a.m., Golf

PGA Tour: John Deere, 2 p.m., Golf

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

Lacrosse

NHSLS Semifinal, noon, ESPNU

NHSLS Semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Girls NHSLS Championship, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Martial arts

PFL 6: Welterweight and women’s lightweight

Motor sports

F1 British GP practice, 6:55 a.m., ESPNU

F1 British GP practice, 9:55 a.m., ESPNU

Xfinity Henry 180 qualifying, 4:30 p.m., USA

Soccer

CONCACAF U-20: Honduras vs. U.S., 5 p.m., FS1

CONCACAF U-20: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, 8 p.m., FS1

Tennis

Wimbledon, 5 a.m., ESPN

Radio

MLB

Rangers at NY Mets, 6 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

