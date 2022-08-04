Sunny skies. High 104F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 12:54 am
Today’s TV
MLB
Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m., MLB
Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m., AT&T
White Sox at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
San Diego at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB
Little League Baseball
Teams TBD, 9 a.m., LNH
Teams TBD, noon, LHN
Teams TBD, 3 p.m., LHN
Teams TBD, 6 p.m., LHN
WNBA
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBA
Golf
AIG Women’s Open, 5 a.m., USA
Cazoo Open, 8:30 a.m., Golf
Wyndham Championship, 1 p.m., Golf
Utah Championship, 5 p.m., Golf
Cazoo Open, 4:30 a.m. (Sat.), Golf
Hockey (Hlinka Gretzky Cup)
Semifinals: Teams TBD, 6 p.m., NHL
Semifinals: Teams TBD, 9:30 p.m., NHL
Horse racing
Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
Lacrosse
PLL: Cannons vs. Redwoods, 8 p.m., ESPN
Martial arts
PFL: Lightweights, Light Heavyweights, 6 p.m., ESPN
Soccer
Lyon vs. Ajaccio, 1:50 p.m., beIN
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 2 p.m., USA
NWS: Portland vs. North Carolina, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
Softball
AU: Blue vs. Orange, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
AU: Gold vs. Purple, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Tennis
ATP/WTA, noon, BSSW
Radio
Chicago White Sox at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.