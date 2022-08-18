Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 91F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Today’s TV
MLB
Houston at Baltimore, 6:05, RSSW
Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6:10, FSSW
Boston at Detroit, 6:10, MLBN
NY Yankees at LA Angels, 9:05, FS1
Miscellaneous baseball
LLWS: Japan vs. Canada, 1:00, ESPN
LLWS: California vs. Iowa, 3:00, ESPN
LLWS: S Korea vs. Curacao, 5:00, ESPN
LLWS: Texas vs. Kentucky, 7:00, ESPN
Miscellaneous basketball
Under Armour Dunk Contest, 6:30, ESPNU
Boxing
ShoBox: The New Generation, 9:00, SHOW
NFL
Miami at Cowboys*, 7:00, Ch. 11
Golf
U.S. Amateur, Quarters, 2:00, FS1
PGA: Wyndham Championship, 4:00, GOLF
Motor sports
Sprint Cup: Bass Pro Race, Final Practice, noon, USA
Sprint Cup: Bass Pro Race, Qualifying, 4:30, USA
XFINITY: Food City 300, 6:30, USA
Rodeo
Bull Riding Music City Knockout, 8:00, CBSS
Miscellaneous soccer
Champions: Porto vs Roma (taped), 9 am, FSSW
Champions: Celtic vs. Hapoel (taped), 11 am, FSSW
Softball
Fastpitch Championship: Teams TBA, 5:00, CBSS
Tennis
Western & Southern Open, Quarters, noon, ESPN2
Fox Sports Southwest
Rangers Live Pregame, 5:30
Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6:10
Rangers Live Postgame, 9:00
Inside Cowboys Training Camp, 7 am
Soccer
Champions: Porta vs. Roma (taped), 9 am
Champions: Celtic vs. Hapoel, 11 am
Miscellaneous
SportsDay OnAir, 6:30 am
SportsDay OnAir, 4:30
Radio
Miami at Cowboys, 7:00 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3, KMVK-FM 107.5 (Spanish)
Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m., KRLD-AM 1080, KZMP-AM 1540 (Spanish)
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
A receipt was sent to your email.