Updated: August 12, 2022 @ 12:17 am
Today’s TV
MLB
NY Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB
Oakland at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T
Seattle at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW
Little League baseball regionals
Missouri vs. Iowa, noon, ESPN
Delaware vs. Pennsylvania, 2 p.m., ESPN
Utah vs. Nevada, 4 p.m., ESPN
New York vs. New Jersey, 6 p.m., ESPN
Hawaii vs. Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Wings at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA
Basketball
Under Armour Elite 24, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Under Armour Elite 24, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Boxing
Williams vs. Pabustan, 9 p.m., CBSSN
NFL
Atlanta at Detroit, 5 p.m., NFL
Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:30 p.m., NFL
Horse racing
Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
Saratoga Live, 4 p.m., FS1
Saratoga Live, 5 p.m., FS2
Golf
HANDA World Invit., 7 a.m., Golf
Pinnale Bank Champ., 11 a.m., Golf
FedEx St. Jude Champ., 2 p.m., Golf
U.S. Women’s Amateur, 6 p.m., Golf
IIHF World Junior Championship
Austria vs. Sweden, 1 p.m., NHL
Slovakia vs. Latvia, 5 p.m., NHL
Martial arts
MMA 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi, 8 p.m., Show
Motor sports
FIA Formula E Seoul E-Prix, 1:30 a.m. (Sat.), CBSSN
Men’s soccer
Nantes vs. Lille, 1:50 p.m., beIN
Women’s soccer
Incarnate Word at Texas, 7 p.m., LHN
Softball
Little League WS: Maryland vs. Philippines, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Little League WS: Hewitt, Texas vs. Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2
AU: Purple vs. Gold, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Tennis
Canadian Open, 11 a.m., Tennis
Canadian Open, noon, BSSW
Radio
Seattle at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
