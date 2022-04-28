Today’s TV

College baseball

Del. St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m., ESPNU

Auburn at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC

TCU at Florida St., 6 p.m., ESPN+

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Okla. State at Texas, 6:30 p.m., LHN

Texas Tech at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Iowa at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BigTen

Dallas Baptist at Ill. St., 7 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

Houston at Toronto, 6 p.m., AT&T

Atlanta at Rangers, 7 p.m., BSSW

NBA playoffs

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m., ESPN

NFL draft

Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m., Ch. 8, ESPN, NFL

Golf

Catalunya Championship, 7 a.m., Golf

Insperity Invitational, 11 a.m., Golf

PGA: Mexico Open, 2:30 p.m., Golf

LPGA: Palos Verdes Championship, 5:30 p.m., Golf

NHL

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NHLN

Anaheim at Stars, 7:30 p.m., BSSW+

College lacrosse

NCAAW: Notre Dame at Duke, 1:30 p.m., ACC

NCAAW: Virginia Tech at Boston Col., 4 p.m., ACC

Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m., CBSSN

NCAAW: UConn at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS2

NCAAW: Va. at Syracuse, 6:30 p.m., ACC

Motor sports

Xfinity qualifying, 2 p.m., FS1

NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, 6 p.m., FS1

Soccer

Strasbourg vs. Paris S-G, 1:50 p.m., beIN

NWSL: NC at Angel City, 9 p.m., CBSSN

College softball

Okla. State at Florida St., 5 p.m.,ACC

Minnesota at Michigan, 5 p.m., BigTen

Texas at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Oklahoma at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Texas A&M at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Iowa State at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Oregon State at Oregon, 8 p.m., Pac12

Radio

MLB

Atlanta at Rangers, 7 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

NHL

Anaheim at Stars, 7:30 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket

High school baseball

Keller Fossil Ridge at Southlake Carroll, 7 p.m., DragonSportsNetwork.com

