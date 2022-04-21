Today’s TV

College baseball

Ohio State at Michigan, 3 p.m., BigTen

Oklahoma at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN+

TCU at Okla. State, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Baylor at Texas, 6:30 p.m., LHN

W.Virginia at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

NC State at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACC

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m., BigTen

MLB

Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB

Toronto at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T

Rangers at Oakland, 8:30 p.m., Apple TV+

NBA playoffs

Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 8

Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Boxing

Casemiro vs. Butler, 1 p.m., Fubo

USFL

Michigan at New Jersey, 7 p.m., USA

Golf

Handa Championship, 7 a.m., Golf

ClubCorp Classic, 11 a.m., Golf

PGA: Zurich Classic, 2:30 p.m., Golf

LPGA: LA Open, 5:30 p.m., Golf

NHL

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NHLN

Women’s college lacrosse

Syracuse at Boston Col., 5 p.m., ESPNU

High school lacrosse

Garden City (NY) at Mount Sinai (NY), 1 p.m., ESPNU

St. John’s (DC) at St. Anthony’s (NY), 3 p.m., ESPNU

Mixed martial arts

Bellator 278: Velasquez vs. Carmouche, 9 p.m., SHOW

Motor sports

F1 Emilia Romagna GP qualifying, 9:55 a.m., ESPN2

NASCAR Xfinity qualifying, 4:30 p.m., FS1

NHRA SpringNationals, 6 p.m., FS1

Soccer

Rizespor vs. Fenerbahce, 12:25 p.m., beIN

Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs. Setif, 3:55 p.m., beIN

College softball

Pittsburgh at Virginia, 3 p.m., ACC

Clemson at Florida St., 5 p.m., ACC

Auburn at Miss. State, 5:30 p.m., SEC

Iowa State at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., BSSW

Arizona at Utah, 6 p.m., Pac12

North Texas at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Texas Tech at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Washington at Oregon, 9 p.m., Pac12

Radio

MLB

Rangers at Oakland, 8:30 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

High school baseball

Southlake Carroll at Keller Timber Creek, 7 p.m., DragonSportsNetwork.com

Keller at Trophy Club Byron Nelson, 7 p.m., TexasSportsProductions.com

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

