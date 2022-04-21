Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 22, 2022 @ 1:27 am
Today’s TV
College baseball
Ohio State at Michigan, 3 p.m., BigTen
Oklahoma at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN+
TCU at Okla. State, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Baylor at Texas, 6:30 p.m., LHN
W.Virginia at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
NC State at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACC
Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC
Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m., BigTen
MLB
Pittsburgh at Chi. Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
Toronto at Houston, 7 p.m., AT&T
Rangers at Oakland, 8:30 p.m., Apple TV+
NBA playoffs
Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Ch. 8
Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Boxing
Casemiro vs. Butler, 1 p.m., Fubo
USFL
Michigan at New Jersey, 7 p.m., USA
Golf
Handa Championship, 7 a.m., Golf
ClubCorp Classic, 11 a.m., Golf
PGA: Zurich Classic, 2:30 p.m., Golf
LPGA: LA Open, 5:30 p.m., Golf
NHL
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NHLN
Women’s college lacrosse
Syracuse at Boston Col., 5 p.m., ESPNU
High school lacrosse
Garden City (NY) at Mount Sinai (NY), 1 p.m., ESPNU
St. John’s (DC) at St. Anthony’s (NY), 3 p.m., ESPNU
Mixed martial arts
Bellator 278: Velasquez vs. Carmouche, 9 p.m., SHOW
Motor sports
F1 Emilia Romagna GP qualifying, 9:55 a.m., ESPN2
NASCAR Xfinity qualifying, 4:30 p.m., FS1
NHRA SpringNationals, 6 p.m., FS1
Soccer
Rizespor vs. Fenerbahce, 12:25 p.m., beIN
Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs. Setif, 3:55 p.m., beIN
College softball
Pittsburgh at Virginia, 3 p.m., ACC
Clemson at Florida St., 5 p.m., ACC
Auburn at Miss. State, 5:30 p.m., SEC
Iowa State at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., BSSW
Arizona at Utah, 6 p.m., Pac12
North Texas at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Texas Tech at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Washington at Oregon, 9 p.m., Pac12
Radio
Rangers at Oakland, 8:30 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan
High school baseball
Southlake Carroll at Keller Timber Creek, 7 p.m., DragonSportsNetwork.com
Keller at Trophy Club Byron Nelson, 7 p.m., TexasSportsProductions.com
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.