Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 9:55 pm
Today’s TV
MLB
Houston at Rangers, 1 p.m., BSSW
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 1 p.m., MLB
LA Dodgers at NY Mets, 6 p.m., MLB
WNBA playoffs
Connecticut at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing
Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2
Saratoga Live, 2 p.m., FS1
Saratoga Live, 5 p.m., FS2
Men’s soccer
Sampdoria vs. Lazio, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 2 p.m., USA
Philadelphia vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m., FS1
Mexico vs. Paraguay, 7:30, Ch. 23
Tennis
U.S. Open, 11 a.m., ESPN
U.S. Open, 6 p.m., ESPN
NCAA women’s volleyball, ,
Minnesota at Texas, 7 p.m., LHN
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.