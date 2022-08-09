North Texas practiced on Tuesday morning. Here are a few observations.

-- Wide receiver Tommy Bush continues to work his way back from the injury that cut his 2021 season short. He's been more involved in team drills as practice has progressed. The emergence of Lattrell Neville has given UNT another intriguing option on the outside, but there is little doubt the Mean Green's wide receiver corps would look better with Bush. The hope is he will be full speed by UNT's opener at UTEP later this month.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

