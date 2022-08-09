North Texas practiced on Tuesday morning. Here are a few observations.
-- Wide receiver Tommy Bush continues to work his way back from the injury that cut his 2021 season short. He's been more involved in team drills as practice has progressed. The emergence of Lattrell Neville has given UNT another intriguing option on the outside, but there is little doubt the Mean Green's wide receiver corps would look better with Bush. The hope is he will be full speed by UNT's opener at UTEP later this month.
-- Defensive lineman Dayton LeBlanc is working as a student assistant coach during fall camp. LeBlanc has struggled to remain healthy. He could come back as a player at some point.
-- Memphis transfer quarterback Grant Gunnell worked with UNT's first-team offense for a series today. Austin Aune took every snap with the first team in Saturday's scrimmage.
-- UNT's backup quarterbacks rotated with the second and third teams today.
-- Oscar Adaway III broke free for a long touchdown run during team drills at the end of practice.
-- Aune continued to see most of the time with the first-team offense and threw a nice deep ball to Ja'Mori Maclin in one-on-one drills.
-- Gunnell hit tight end Var'Keyes Gumms with a nice deep ball.
-- Several of UNT's defensive linemen had good reps in pass rush drills. Tom Trieb flashed a good-looking spin move. Mazin Richards and Kaghen Roach also broke through. Roach has come on over the last few days.
