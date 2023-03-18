Airlines at DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field are delaying flights ahead of the large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes that are expected throughout North Texas on Thursday.
At DFW Airport, over 350 flights have been delayed and 9% were canceled as of 5:30 p.m. Love Field has delayed 67 of its flights and canceled 7%. The Federal Aviation Administration called a ground stop at both Dallas airports due to thunderstorms.
Fort Worth carrier American Airlines issued a travel alert for D-FW. Change fees are waived for passengers that are traveling on an American flight in any fare class, the ticket was bought by March 14 and was scheduled to travel on March 16. Passengers can travel from March 15 to 21 for no fee as long as they do not change their origin or destination and rebook in the same cabin, or pay the difference.
Chris Perry, Southwest spokesperson, said that there’s nothing specific to share on how many flights may be called off or delayed, but there could be additional adjustments this evening based on the severity of the weather and impact at the airport.
“As the forecast has firmed up, our network operations team has implemented some schedule adjustments at Dallas Love Field prior to the expected convective weather,” Perry said.
Southwest also has a travel advisory for customers traveling to and from Love Field. Passengers that want to alter their travel plans may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby, within 14 days of their original date of travel and between the original city-pairs, without paying any additional charge.
Most of North Texas is under a level 3, or enhanced, risk level for severe weather, meaning that scattered to numerous severe storms are expected.
The weather service issued a wind advisory starting at 5 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday for North and Central Texas, including Dallas, Collin, Tarrant and Denton counties. Strong gusts can make driving difficult, and the agency advises people to secure their outdoor items, such as trash cans and lawn furniture.