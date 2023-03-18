Airlines at DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field are delaying flights ahead of the large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes that are expected throughout North Texas on Thursday.

At DFW Airport, over 350 flights have been delayed and 9% were canceled as of 5:30 p.m. Love Field has delayed 67 of its flights and canceled 7%. The Federal Aviation Administration called a ground stop at both Dallas airports due to thunderstorms.

0
0
0
0
0