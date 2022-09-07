North Texas running back Ayo Adeyi didn’t need long to strike up a friendship with Mazin Richards over the summer after the linebacker arrived on campus.
They’re both Dallas-Fort Worth guys. Adeyi grew up in Mansfield, while Richards is from Burleson. Their lockers are now right next to each other, giving them the opportunity to talk about growing up in DFW, and more importantly, fighting their way up in college football.
The typical transfer story is of players who transfer to a team that competes at what is perceived as a lower level in the hope of playing a larger role.
UNT stands out because of the number of players who have transferred up after excelling at smaller schools, including Adeyi and Richards.
Adeyi started out at Harding, while Richards was a standout at Eastern New Mexico. Both are Division II schools.
“We definitely share a bond,” Adeyi said. “Mazin and I are actually locker buddies. We both have that chip on our shoulder. We’ve seen other guys take advantage of their opportunities here. We want to do the same thing.”
Both are well on their way heading into UNT’s game Saturday at home against Texas Southern.
Adeyi is the Mean Green’s second-leading rusher with 122 yards, while Richards ranks fourth on the team with nine tackles.
Richards and safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner, who transferred in from The Citadel ahead of last season, have both started UNT’s first two games. Cornerback Ridge Texada, who spent a year at McNeese State, moved into the staring lineup last week after John Davis Jr. was lost to injury in a season-opening win over UTEP.
The Citadel and McNeese are both Football Championship Subdivision programs.
And that’s just for starters as far as UNT’s move-up contingent. Defensive lineman Kadren Johnson is in the rotation after transferring up from FCS Abilene Christian.
UNT added former Tarleton State wide receiver/return man Kaylon Horton ahead of its game against SMU last week and immediately turned kick returning duties over to the former FCS standout.
UNT would have even more former small college standouts playing key roles had it not been for a run of preseason injuries.
Safety Nick Nakwaasah was projected to start before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in spring practice after transferring in from FCS Central Arkansas. Jordan Smart, a wide receiver from Division II UT-Permian Basin, is on UNT’s depth chart and is expected to be a contributor when he returns from a minor injury that has kept him out the first two weeks of the season.
“There are a lot of great players out there who no one has ever heard of at smaller levels who could start in any conference,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “It’s about evaluations and seeing if they fit your program and your system.
“If that’s the case, you take them.”
That approach has paid off for UNT over the last several years.
Offensive lineman Riley Mayfield was a two-year starter for UNT from 2017-18 after transferring in from ACU. Adeyi was UNT’s third-leading rusher with 496 yards last season, when Kameron Hill, another ACU transfer, posted four sacks.
“There’s a bunch of talent at the lower levels,” said Texada, who has two pass breakups and seven tackles on the season. “The difference between smaller schools and the Division I level are the lines. There are guys like Ayo at the lower levels who can play.”
The success the players who have transferred up to UNT from smaller schools have enjoyed has helped foster the school’s reputation as a good landing spot for players looking to compete at the highest level of college football after succeeding at lower levels.
“UNT gives the opportunity for everyone to play,” Adeyi said. “There’s no agenda. It’s all about finding the right fit. If you come in and work, you’ll end up finding yourself on the field. That’s what I did.”
Being in the Dallas area adds to UNT’s appeal as a landing spot for small school players wanting to play closer to home. The Mean Green have capitalized when a few small school stars hit the transfer portal.
Richards was the Lone Star Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2021.
“I wanted to better myself and test myself against FBS competition,” Richards said when he committed to UNT in May. “I want to prove to myself and everyone else who may have doubted me that I can play at this level.”
Few are doubting Richards’ ability to play at the DI level now after he finished with five tackles and combined with linebacker KD Davis on a sack of SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai last week. UNT might not play a tougher team than the Mustangs the rest of the season.
Richards is just one of several UNT small school transfers who have found a home with the Mean Green after retuning to the Dallas-area to play for the Mean Green.
“Being from the Dallas area, I know a lot of guys who want to play at home in front of their families,” Texada said.
Texada, who played at Frisco Centennial, shared similar feelings his one season at McNeese. He arrived at UNT ahead of last season and ended up starting three games.
The challenge for those players is making the adjustment to the FBS level.
“It’s definitely a change,” Texada said. “The game is a lot faster. I have a year under my belt. The game has slowed down for me, which has helped me get used to playing at this level.”
Texada and UNT’s other former small-school players credit their ability to make the adjustment largely to the motivation being doubted back to their time in high school. There weren’t very may programs that were interested in Texada because he is undersized at 5-foot-8, despite his impressive bloodlines.
His father, Keith, played at Louisiana Tech, while his older brothers Ranthony and Raleigh played at TCU and Baylor, respectively.
Being overlooked stuck with Texada and UNT’s other former small-college standouts.
“I feel like everyone should have a chip on their shoulder, but for me personally having not been highly recruited and being a smaller back, I always carry that with me,” said Adeyi, who is listed at 5-foot-7 and 197 pounds.
Running back Oscar Adaway III was a highly regarded recruit for UNT and is close to Adeyi.
He could sense immediately that Adeyi felt like he had something to prove, just like the rest of UNT’s move-up transfers.
“Coming in from a smaller school you have to come in humble,” Adaway said. “That is what they did. The chip on their shoulders is more like a boulder.”
That feeling that they have something to prove had paid off for UNT’s small-school transfers.
“We may be looked down upon, but the talent is there,” Texada said. “When guys like that come here, their skills translate.”