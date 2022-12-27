The clock started ticking for North Texas and new football coach Eric Morris on Dec. 13.

Morris signed his term sheet to become UNT’s coach that day, the press release was sent out and the Mean Green’s search for the next leader of its program that lasted nine days came to a close.

Eric Morris mug

Eric Morris

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you