TODAY
EVENTS
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters’ Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
Noon — Chuck Marohn Jr., founder and president of Strong Towns, speaks at Stoke Denton, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Marohn is the author of Strong Towns: A Bottom-Up Revolution to Rebuild American Prosperity. Free. Register at www.strongtowns.org.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Beaujolais and More, a wine, beer and food tasting fundraiser benefiting the Campus Theatre, at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. $35 at the door. For tickets, visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — “The Language of God: Frances Collins, Science and Faith” presented by UNT professor Reid Ferring, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free lecture provides a “sneak peek” of the types of courses offered through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNT. Email olli@unt.edu or call 940-369-7293.
8 p.m. — TWU Theatre presents The Architecture of Loss: A Devised Performance in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $5-$10. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
CLUB MEETINGS
Denton Odd Fellows Lodge 82 meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 1415 Eden St. Call 940-387-7912, 214-850-3641 or 940-390-7189.
Denton Rotary Club meets at noon at El Chaparral Grille, 324 E. McKinney St. Visit www.dentonrotary.com.
Party bridge from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call 940-349-8280 or visit www.dentonseniorcenter.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
AbleDisabled meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at Denton Community Health Clinic, 525 S. Locust St. Group helps the disabled, mentally ill or homeless with issues or refers them to the right sources for help, and offers peer-to-peer support. Email dentonabledisabled@gmail.com.
Argyle Al-Anon meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cross Timbers Community Church, 1119 S. U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle.
Denton Area Partnership for End of Life Care (DAPEC) meets at noon on the third Thursday of each month at Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. Call Ginny Hudson at 940-367-0598, email dapec@aol.com, or visit www.dapec.org or www.facebook.com/dapec.org.
Denton Depression Bipolar Support Alliance, a peer support group, meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St., in Room 338. Email dentondbsa@gmail.com or leave a message at 469-803-5627.
Dialogue on Aging, a free open forum for discussion of topics common to seniors, is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. every first and third Thursday of the month at Zera Coffee Co., 420 E. McKinney St., Suite 104. Call Kirsten Kaae at 940-391-1169 or visit www.kirstenkaae.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
Denton Serenity Nar-Anon Family Groups meet at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1203 Fulton St. Email dentonserenitynfg@gmail.com.
Shalom Today group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at 3401 E. University Drive, Suite 100. Call 940-383-8252.
Show Me group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 9 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 1622 W. University Drive, Suite 104. Call 940-566-9989.
Straight Up group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Ponder, 101 FM156. Call 254-485-1413.
Unity group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Denton, 1203 Fulton St. Call 940-390-1325.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Genealogy Meetup at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. — Preschool Dance Party at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free.
8 p.m. — TWU Theatre presents The Architecture of Loss: A Devised Performance in the Redbud Theater Complex. $5-$10. Call 940-898-2020.
8 p.m. — UNT New Choreographers Concert: “Shifting Dimensions” in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building. $12.50-$15. Call 940-565-2428.
Add your event to our online calendar at DentonRC.com/calendar; email drc@dentonrc.com; or mail to Page 2 Calendar, Denton Record-Chronicle, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.