More than 2,500 Texas high school football teams were buckling their chinstraps in early November.
Now it’s a few dozen, including three from the Denton area.
Each is vying for a Region II title in their respective classification and a trip to next week’s state semifinals.
Denton Guyer (12-1) faces Prosper (9-4) in Class 6A Division II, Denton Ryan (12-1) will meet College Station (13-0) in the Class 5A Division I, and Aubrey (12-1) takes on Celina (11-1) in the Class 4 Division II.
Twenty-five percent of the DRC’s readership schools are nearing AT&T Stadium’s door. Not too shabby.
Ryan facing another familiar foe: College Station
When top-ranked Ryan travels to Baylor’s McLane Stadium in Waco on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff, the Raiders will lock up with a College Station squad it handled in last season’s playoffs.
But this unscathed version of College Station believes it has the means to pull off an upset.
Check out DRC contributor Steve Gamel’s preview of the matchup.
Hello, again: Aubrey meets district foe Celina on a grander stage
Friday night’s 7:30 tilt at UNT’s Apogee Stadium will be of much more significance than the time Celina dispatched Aubrey 49-14 in October.
Did the Chaps learn enough in the film room to make the rematch a thriller? We’ll know soon.
DRC contributor Layten Praytor checks in with a game preview.
Guyer defense hopes for repeat against Prosper
The Wildcats have forced 11 turnovers in the 2021 edition of the 6A Division II playoffs.
They look to add to that lofty total on Saturday in 1 p.m. rematch with Prosper at Allen’s Eagle Stadium
Guyer had little trouble with Prosper on Oct. 1, a 35-7 home win.
DRC contributor Stephen Peters has the particulars in his game preview.
All-Area teams in the works
The DRC is planning to release its annual All-Area volleyball team later this month and its All-Area football team in January.
Stay tuned.
Transfer boosts Argyle
Argyle was in good shape before 5-foot-11 guard Caroline Lyles joined the girls’ basketball program this season.
Now the tradition-rich Eagles (11-0) are really rolling.
Lyles, a Division I recruit who previously starred at Fayetteville (Ark.) High school, contributed 10 points in Tuesday’s 54-42 win over Grapevine.
And speaking of transfers...
Hi, I’m Ryan Collingwood, the DRC’s new prep sports reporter.
This has been somewhat of a full-circle move, really.
Before I started my 16-year newspaper career which has primarily spanned mid-sized outlets in the Inland Northwest, I was made aware of Denton’s high school sports loyalists.
Two of my good friends – both from my rural North Idaho hometown – were playing football for UNT in the early 2000s. Each groused and marveled at how the local high school football teams often attracted more fans to their stadium than the Mean Green.
I – riding the bench at an NAIA school in Montana – was incredulous. But these guys were honest.
Nearly two decades later, I get to experience Denton intimately and hope to bring a fun, creative and digital-first approach to our coverage.
I’m excited to be here and to meet many of you. If you have a story idea, coverage suggestion or any concerns, feel free to contact me at rcollingwood@dentonrc.com.