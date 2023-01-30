One of the wild rides in the recent history of North Texas football will come to an end today.
New UNT coach Eric Morris was supposed to introduce his first recruiting class this afternoon. Inclement weather forced the school to push back its press conference to next week, long after national signing day comes to a close.
The members of the Mean Green’s recruiting class are expected to sign their national letters of intent and send them in despite the weather conditions that have made life tough around Denton.
UNT’s staff has been busy the last few weeks. Morris didn’t take over as UNT’s coach until Dec. 13.
Just 50 days will have passed between the time the time Morris accepted the job and signing day, when players will officially put pen to paper.
Most signing classes are built over the course of months or even years when relationships between coaches and players are formed.
Morris and his staff didn’t have the luxury of time, which makes what they accomplished all the more impressive.
UNT landed a host of highly regarded transfers to fill some key holes and closed by winning a few recruiting battles for high school standouts who became the gems of its class.
As we wait for the official announcements of who has signed with UNT, here’s a look at the turning points that led to Mean Green putting together a solid class.
Landing Chandler Rogers
UNT’s biggest need as it set out to put together its 2023 recruiting class was at quarterback.
The Mean Green lost Austin Aune when he declared for the NFL draft after last season. The former Argyle standout wasn’t perfect in his final year with the Mean Green but did throw for 3,547 yards and a program record 33 touchdowns.
Aune’s departure left a glaring hole in UNT’s lineup.
Morris addressed that need when he landed Chandler Rogers, one of the top quarterbacks on the transfer market. The former Louisiana-Monroe standout visited Cal and was also offered by Indiana.
Morris recruited Rogers out of high school when he was at Incarnate Word. He’ll have the chance to coach him now at UNT, which is making the move to the American Athletic Conference this summer.
“I’m comfortable with the staff and the offense, which is very similar to what we ran in high school,” Rogers said. “I also looked at the roster and UNT has everyone coming back. They’re not in a rebuilding phase. They’re a winning football team. With myself and the rest of the class we have coming in, we can win this conference.”
An influx of impact transfers
Programs across the college football landscape are building through the transfer portal.
Those that fare the best in upgrading their talent by plucking players off other teams’ rosters are often better off the following year.
We won’t be able to tell how much UNT helped itself by grabbing players from the portal until the 2023 season plays out, but the early returns are promising.
Morris looks like the odds-on favorite to start at quarterback for UNT in 2023, and he isn’t the only potential impact player the Mean Green landed.
Offensive lineman Paula Vaipulu started games last season for Georgia Tech, while wide receiver Trey Cleveland was a contributor at Texas Tech. Both could play even bigger roles at UNT as potential plug-and-play starters.
Safeties Damon Youngblood (Louisiana-Lafayette) and Phillip Hill (UNLV) could end up playing key roles as UNT shifts to a new 3-3-5 defense under coordinator Matt Caponi.
A closing run with high school players
UNT closed with a flourish by landing Jayven Anderson.
The Galena Park North Shore linebacker/safety is arguably the most highly regarded high school recruit UNT has landed in the era of recruiting rankings.
A handful of Power Five conference programs offered Anderson a scholarship. He passed on those opportunities to play for the Mean Green.
Anderson could have a chance to start right away for UNT. He was one of a few highly regarded high school recruits the Mean Green landed late in the recruiting season.
Gladewater defensive back Kollin Lewis was offered by a handful of other Football Bowl Subdivision programs, including UTSA. Offensive lineman Isaac Sohn could end up being a steal, if he can get healthy.
Tulsa offered Sohn late in the recruiting process after he parted ways with UTSA, which was looking for more immediate help on its offensive line.
UNT is also expected to land South Oak Cliff cornerback Taylor Starling today. Starling was committed to Colorado at one point.
Those players could turn into building blocks for the future after becoming key pieces of a recruiting class that came together quickly.