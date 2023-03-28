Hundreds of parishioners at Park Cities Presbyterian Church gathered Tuesday afternoon for an emotional and mournful prayer service to remember the six victims of Monday’s shooting at a small Christian school in Nashville.

Two of the victims killed at The Covenant School had connections to the Dallas church or its members. Chad Scruggs worked at the Park Cities church from 2013 to 2018, when he became the lead pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church. His 9-year-old daughter, Hallie, was killed in the shooting.

