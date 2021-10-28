A male passenger punched a female American Airlines flight attendant in the face multiple times, breaking bones and forcing the cross-country flight to divert to Denver so she could go to the hospital for treatment.
American Airlines said Flight 976 from New York to Santa Ana, California, was diverted Wednesday “due to a passenger who physically assaulted a flight attendant.” A spokesman for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants said the flight attendant was punched at least twice and had “multiple broken bones in her face.”
“We are still trying to understand what happened,” said APFA spokesman Paul Hartshorn. “As far as we know, she may have bumped him. She wasn’t even working in this particular cabin class when it happened.”
Denver International Airport referred questions to the FBI, which handles crimes in the air aboard commercial airplanes.
“No arrests have been made at this time; however, our investigation is ongoing,” FBI Denver spokeswoman Courtney Bernall said in an email.
Mackenzie Rose, another passenger on the flight, told CBS Los Angeles that the flight attendant was assaulted about halfway through the trip, when the plane was over Ohio.
“I understand that he actually punched her twice,” Rose said after landing in Santa Ana. “I did see her walk back down the aisle afterwards. She had blood splattered on the outside of her mask.”
Flight 976 was heading Wednesday from John F. Kennedy International Airport to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana when it landed at Denver International Airport and taxied safely to the gate.
The passenger was removed, the airline said, and the flight continued on to California.
The flight attendant is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday and taken back to her home base in New York City.
There is no indication yet that the incident had anything to do with the requirement to wear masks onboard.
“We are outraged by the reports of what took place on board. Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines,” the Fort Worth-based airline said in a statement.
“The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with American Airlines in the future, but we will not be satisfied until he has been prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” the airline said. ”This behavior must stop, and aggressive enforcement and prosecution of the law is the best deterrent.”
The assault comes amid a surge this year in unruly airline passengers who sometimes become violent.
Law enforcement is investigating the assault and the Federal Aviation Administration said it would investigate as well.
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker posted a video to Instagram Thursday about the incident, commending the crew and promising that “This will not just end with a travel ban.”
“The crew’s courage and ability to remain calm in difficult situations is characteristic of our team, but I’m very sorry this was needed for them,” Parker said. “This should not be part of their job.”