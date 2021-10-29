Prospective home buyers are navigating sky-high housing prices in Texas and nationwide.
But the housing market in one North Texas city is particularly rough, according to a Forbes report.
The business magazine ranked Irving No. 5 nationally among cities with a low housing inventory. And the city’s inventory does not look like it will improve any time soon.
“Texas has been drawing hundreds of thousands of interstate immigrants, and Irving is no exception,” the report says. “With its population rising, pressure has been placed on its housing market.”
Several other North Texas cities also appear on the list of cities with low inventory:
Carrollton, No. 6
Frisco, No. 7
Denton, No. 8
Grand Prairie, No. 12
Plano, No. 17
Using data from Redfin, Forbes studied months of home supply, which is the ratio of houses for sale to houses sold, for-sale inventory, median sale prices and the number of new listings from September 2019 to September 2021.
In 2019, 465 homes were available in Irving. Two years later, the supply is 162 homes. Meanwhile, the median sale price jumped 13% from $284,995 in 2020 to $322,733 this year.
In Frisco, the jump was even more pronounced. The median sale price there jumped 27%, from $423,495 in 2020 to $539,000 this year.
In Plano, the median sale price soared nearly 21%, from $365,500 in 2020 to $441,500 in 2021.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the housing market, Forbes said, but many major housing markets have already recovered.
“Now, it seems the issue for many cities is the dangerously low housing inventory they possess amid a resurgence in home buying,” the report says.
Some analysts, however, are predicting the pace of housing gains to slow next year.