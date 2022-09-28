Febechi Nwaiwu 1

North Texas offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu saw interest in him from college coaches die off like a lot of players who were seniors in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The former Coppell standout walked on at UNT and has developed into a key player for the Mean Green.

 UNT sports information

North Texas didn't have a more highly regarded group of players heading into the 2022 season than its offensive line.

The group has lived up to expectations, thanks in part to an unexpected addition. Febechi Nwaiwu walked on at UNT in the fall of 2021 after being overlooked as a prospect coming out of Coppell.

