North Texas offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu saw interest in him from college coaches die off like a lot of players who were seniors in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The former Coppell standout walked on at UNT and has developed into a key player for the Mean Green.
North Texas didn't have a more highly regarded group of players heading into the 2022 season than its offensive line.
The group has lived up to expectations, thanks in part to an unexpected addition. Febechi Nwaiwu walked on at UNT in the fall of 2021 after being overlooked as a prospect coming out of Coppell.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the recruiting process for a host of players in the class of 2021, including Nwaiwu. Spring practice and summer recruiting camps were canceled. Players outside of a handful of elite prospects were often overlooked.
Nwaiwu was among those players and landed at UNT largely because of the efforts of Allen Oh, his high school offensive line coach.
Nwaiwu's journey is all the more remarkable looking back on it now that he's starting for UNT in place of injured guard Daizion Carroll. Nwaiwu will be a key part of the Mean Green's plans to build on a 1-0 start to Conference USA play on Saturday when UNT hosts Florida Atlantic.
