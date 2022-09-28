Under normal circumstances, North Texas offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu would have been a hot recruiting target back in spring of 2020.
Coppell offensive line coach Allen Oh is certain of it.
Nwaiwu’s resume was far too impressive for him not have a stack of scholarship offers from Football Bowl Subdivision schools. He had the size at 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, good grades and the high school accolades to match.
It isn’t often a lineman at a powerhouse like Coppell starts on both offense and defense, let alone is named first-team all-district on both sides of the ball.
“His junior year, I told him he had a chance to go to the big time,” Oh said. “We had a plan. He had all the tools.
“I told him he needed to have a good spring.”
The COVID-19 pandemic spoiled a whole lot of plans in sports and just about every other aspect of life across the world.
It might have ruined Nwaiwu’s chances to play major college football had it not been for Oh’s determination to find his star lineman a landing spot. He contacted coaches at Houston and sent a message over Twitter to UNT offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch after Nwaiwu’s opportunities dried up.
That connection helped pave the way for Nwaiwu to land at UNT as a walk-on.
Less than two years later, the redshirt freshman is starting for the Mean Green and will be a big part of their plans to jump into the thick of the Conference USA title chase with a win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
"I've worked hard," Nwaiwu said. "It's finally paying off. Some games I'm happier than others. There's always room for improvement. I can get stronger, faster and smarter on the field."
Nwaiwu has made a big contribution already and will look to help the Mean Green turn the corner after they struggled in nonconference play while dropping three straight games against FBS opponents.
Two of those losses came against teams from the American Athletic Conference, the league the Mean Green are set to join next summer.
The good news for UNT (2-3) is that it’s still sitting atop the Conference USA standings at 1-0 following a season-opening win over UTEP.
The Mean Green will look to stay there by knocking off the Owls behind an offensive line that is among their biggest strengths. UNT had four returning starters heading into the season with a combined 131 career starts.
Nwaiwu joined the lineup in the second game of the season and filled the void created when UNT lost starting guard Daizion Carroll to injury.
The Mean Green have hardly missed a beat with Nwaiwu in the lineup. UNT has allowed just four sacks on the season and is in a tie for tie for 19th nationally with an average of 0.8 allowed per game.
Nwaiwu credits his quick transition to the environment at UNT.
“What makes UNT special is the brotherhood we have here,” Nwaiwu said. “Everyone comes from different backgrounds, but we can all sit down at the same table, laugh and enjoy each other’s company. The next day we go out and go 110% on each other and help each other get better. That’s helped me a lot.”
The COVID challenge
Players like Nwaiwu who were in the class of 2021 faced a double whammy in terms of finding a program where they could continue their careers.
Spring football practices were wiped out in 2020, along with the summer camps that are showcases for college prospects. The NCAA also granted all football players an additional season of eligibility in the fall of 2020.
Granting an additional season of eligibility to players already in college made scholarships hard to find for players like Nwaiwu who weren’t considered elite recruits.
“The conversations I was having with coaches when COVID happened died off,” Nwaiwu said. “By the time the season came around, none of them were talking to me.”
There were times when Nwaiwu wondered if his opportunity to play at the FBS level was gone. He was in contact with Illinois State, Texas Southern and a host of other teams at the lower levels of college football.
“It was really hard to not have any opportunities after working hard,” Nwaiwu said. “I was lucky that coach Bloesch and the other coaches at North Texas gave me a chance to show what I can do.”
Finding a home
The experience of being overlooked hurt Nwaiwu’s confidence when he arrived at UNT ahead of the 2021 season.
He saw players like center Manase Mose and former UNT defensive tackle Dion Novil and wondered if he could compete
“When I first got here, I was scared,” Nwaiwu said. “Coming out of high school you see guys like Manase, who has started 52 games and guys like Dion.”
There aren’t many more intimidating sights for a young player like Nwaiwu than Dion Novil, UNT’s former defensive tackle, who spent time with the Los Angeles Rams.
“At first I saw him as just another walk-on, but when he came in for fall camp last year, we saw something in him,” Mose said. “He brought a presence with him. My first impression was that he should be on scholarship.”
Nwaiwu didn’t need long after he arrived at UNT to establish himself as one of the guys with the Mean Green’s other linemen.
“Febechi’s a goofy guy,” Mose said. “He can’t sit still and stop talking. He’s fun to be around.”
Nwaiwu fit in on the field as well. He played in two games last season and was awarded a scholarship in fall practice, when he earned a spot on UNT’s depth chart.
Nwaiwu played in the Mean Green’s season-opening win over UTEP and stepped into the starting lineup the following week. He’s been a starter ever since after UNT lost two-year starter Daizion Carroll to injury.
“I give credit to my teammates,” Nwaiwu said. “I couldn’t have gotten through a lot of what we do here without the guys. Half the work you do here is supporting your teammates so they can get through. When I came here and struggled my teammates cheered me on.”
UNT’s coaches believe Nwaiwu is just scratching the surface of what he can become after growing into a 326-pound force.
“Febechi continues to get better each game and is still young,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He’s a big, physical guy inside and can be a presence. He needs to continue to grow into that role, which he is. He works extremely hard.”
That work ethic is what stands out to UNT quarterback Austin Aune. He depends on Nwaiwu to protect him every week and is comfortable behind him.
Nwaiwu started out as a walk-on at UNT after the COVID-19 pandemic nearly derailed his college football career, but he’s much more than that now.
He’s an anchor for UNT’s offense.
“He puts in the work and is dedicated to his craft and being the best offensive lineman he can be,” Aune said. “It’s all coming together for him. He has a lot of potential.”