Febechi Nwaiwu 1

North Texas offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu saw interest in him from college coaches die off like a lot of players who were seniors in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The former Coppell standout walked on at UNT and has developed into a key player for the Mean Green.

 UNT sports information

Under normal circumstances, North Texas offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu would have been a hot recruiting target back in spring of 2020.

Febechi Nwaiwu mug

Febechi Nwaiwu
Febechi Nwaiwu 2

Febechi Nwaiwu was a standout lineman at Coppell and was a first-team all-district selection on both offense and defense. 
Febechi Nwaiwu 3

North Texas offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu (54) congratulates running back Oscar Adaway III (27) during a game at Apogee Stadium earlier this season.

