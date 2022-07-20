The following is a look at the schools that will be in the American Athletic Conference when North Texas joins in the summer of 2023.

Current members — East Carolina, Memphis, Navy (football only), South Florida, SMU, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa and Wichita State (basketball and Olympic sports only)

New members — UNT, Rice, UTSA, UAB, Florida Atlantic and Charlotte.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

