Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 71F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 2:07 pm
City of Denton reporter
Denton is home to five historic Black churches, many of them recognized by the state and city, as well as over 100 years old.
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
1111 Wilson Street
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
105 S. Woodrow St.
St. James AME Church
1107 E. Oak St.
St. Andrew Church of God in Christ
608 Lakey St.
The Historic St. Emmanuel Baptist Church
509 Lakey St.
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.