More students could graduate with minimal debt under a new program at Texas Woman’s University that guarantees “zero tuition.”
The initiative fully covers tuition and fees for incoming state students who qualify for federal financial aid.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 6:02 pm
“This is the university’s commitment to provide new students with an opportunity to graduate in four years or less with the lowest amount of debt,” Javier Flores, Texas Woman’s associate vice president for enrollment management, said in a statement.
The university aims to “remove economic barriers and provide a pathway” to help more students from low-income families complete degrees, according to the school’s website.
As a first-generation student, Flores feels as if he’s passing the opportunity of higher education onto “a segment of our population who never thought that the torch would be passed on to them.”
He hopes this will increase the transfer rate of students who start out at a community college.
On average, tuition and fees at Texas Woman’s is about $16,100 for those living at home and more than $23,000 for those living on or off-campus.
In order to qualify for the “Zero Tuition Guarantee,” students must be Texas residents, apply for federal or state financial aid, demonstrate financial need, be eligible for federal Pell Grants, enroll full-time and maintain a GPA of 2.0 or higher.
More than half of Texas Woman’s undergraduate population is eligible for Pell Grants, which the federal government provides for students to pay for college.
The program is meant to offset the remaining costs not covered by financial aid grants. It’s available for up to four years for first-time, incoming freshmen as well as for up to three years for transfer students.
Although prospective students don’t need to submit a separate application, they do need to apply as normal and complete financial aid applications by March 1 to be considered.
