AUSTIN — The state’s biggest pension fund shed more than $500 million worth of investments in BlackRock — the world’s largest asset manager — to comply with a new law meant to punish companies that snub fossil fuels.
The Teacher Retirement System of Texas also unloaded smaller positions in UBS Group, BNP Paribas, Nordea Bank and several other financial institutions.
Records of the divestments, released by TRS this week in response to an open records request, provide the first details on how state pensions are affected by the 2021 law passed by the GOP-led Legislature.
While the total amount is relatively small for a fund with $179.7 billion in assets under management at the end of the year, the disclosure shows the law is shaping TRS investments.
A spokesman for the TRS said the pension trust fund “is abiding by the statute,” but did not answer questions about how the law is affecting its overall portfolio.
BlackRock did not respond to a request for comment.
The financial firm and its chief executive, Larry Fink, have become a popular punching bag for Texas Republicans critical of the push toward environmentally and socially conscious investing.
Fink has been outspoken about the importance of sustainability, and in a 2020 letter, he famously said, “Climate risk is investment risk.”
The next year, Texas leaders enacted the law that bars major state pension funds from investing in companies that “boycott” oil and gas, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick demanded BlackRock be at the top of the divestment list.
In August, the Texas comptroller’s office named the firm among the 10 financial companies now blacklisted from doing business with the state.
While Texas was the first to adopt laws against firms embracing environmental policies, at least 16 other states have enacted or proposed similar legislation, according to one study. In Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis has campaigned against “woke” capitalism, the state planned to pull $2 billion of investment from BlackRock in December over the company’s policies.
In Texas, the teacher retirement fund held nearly $470 million worth of BlackRock Tactical Opportunities and $51 million in BlackRock, Inc. as of last August, according to records released to The Dallas Morning News. By the end of January, those positions had been zeroed out. The TRS did not indicate how the funds were reinvested.
TRS also shed positions in BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse Group, Danske Bank, Nordea Bank, Schroders, Svenska Handelsbanken, Swedbank and UBS Group worth a combined $112 million as of last August, the records show.
Texas lawmakers have increasingly used the state’s pocketbook in an attempt to sway corporate policy. In recent years, they’ve also greenlit policies to bar state business with companies that “discriminate” against the firearm industry, boycott Israel or do business with Iran.
Those laws also affected TRS investments. The pension divested a position in Unilever, the parent company of ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s, worth roughly $12 million last August. The companies landed on the state’s blacklist after the ice cream maker announced it would no longer do business in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.
The state laws generally allow pension funds to avoid divestiture if the move would not be in the beneficiaries’ financial interest.
The records show TRS maintained positions in Glencore PLC, Hyundai Motor Co., Lloyds Banking Group and Vodafone Group, which the comptroller’s office flagged as firms that are “engaging in scrutinized business operations in Iran.”
According to a letter sent to the attorney general’s office late last year, TRS determined after multiple internal discussions that “at this time there would be a significant detrimental impact, inconsistent with its fiduciary responsibilities” of divesting from those companies.
Business columnist Mitchell Schnurman contributed to this report.