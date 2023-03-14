AUSTIN — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick unveiled a property tax relief package Tuesday showing a continuing divide between the leader of the Senate and House Speaker Dade Phelan on how Texas should spend a historic budget surplus to cut tax bills.
The total cost of the Senate proposal is $16.5 billion, a half-billion cheaper than the House’s proposal. On top of more than $10 billion to continue and increase school district property tax rate cuts, the Senate proposal raises the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000 and the senior property tax exemption from $10,000 to $30,000.
The property tax rate cuts, spread out across three bills, aim to further reduce property tax bills for homeowners while also cutting tax bills for businesses by reducing taxes on inventory and property.
“What we have is tremendously good news for Texas taxpayers today,” Houston Republican Sen. Paul Bettencourt said at a media briefing at the Capitol. “These are eye-popping, off-the-chart numbers of savings that they can realize through the Senate plan.”
Homeowners over 65 could see their school district property tax bill cut about $516 while non-seniors would see a $324 cut, according to figures provided by Patrick. Those numbers could fluctuate depending on the tax rate of a homeowner’s school district.
The proposed cuts would provide little relief to renters, who indirectly pay property taxes and are more likely to be lower-income households. Those who rent make up about half of the households in Dallas County as well as nearly 40% of all households across the state.
Patrick also gave no indication about whether he has an appetite for a sales tax reduction, which would do more proportionately to lower expenses for lower-income families. Two North Texas senators — Dallas Democrat Royce West and Edgewood Republican Bob Hall — have proposed cutting the sales tax by half a penny.
The Senate property tax relief package showed that Patrick continues to be at odds with Republicans in the House, who have proposed reducing a cap on homestead appraisals from 10% a year to 5%.
Patrick continued to explain why he is now against lowering the cap, but appeared to extend an olive branch to Phelan while telling the speaker his idea won’t work.
“We’re not having an argument with the House,” Patrick said. “We’re just saying there’s just some misunderstanding of what it does in this day and time.”
Phelan’s office refused to comment on Patrick’s statements.
The argument against lowering the property tax appraisal cap is that doing so would artificially deflate the taxable value of desirable properties — homes and businesses that otherwise would see their values increase rapidly. To make up for the difference, cities, schools and other taxing authorities might adopt higher tax rates.
It has the potential to create an inequitable tax system, critics say, that favors longtime property owners with appraised values capped year after year over someone who has recently bought a home or commercial property that would be taxed at market value.
“Caps do not provide proportionate relief. In fact they create substantial inequities across taxpayers depending on when title to the property was changed,” said Dale Craymer, president of Texas Taxpayers and Research Association during a hearing on the appraisal cap bill House Bill 2 on Monday.
Craymer said the appraisal caps would increase the cost of doing business in Texas as industrial companies with depreciating property values and tax bills make up the difference in tax revenue caused by savings to longtime homeowners.
Dallas Republican Rep. Morgan Meyer, author of HB 2 and chair of the House Ways and Means Committee that took up his bill Monday, disagreed.
“We are slowing growth,” Meyer said. “And that is why with all due respect I disagree with your analysis because we are slowing growth going forward.”
On the Senate proposal, the homestead property tax increase has universal support, with all 31 senators signed on to the package. Patrick said he hopes to one day increase the exemption to $100,000.
Senators from both parties “came back when I offered this next exemption from lieutenant governor’s suggestion of $70,000 en masse because they know that exemptions are the most powerful tool you can use,” said Bettencourt, author of that bill, Senate Bill 3. “As a tax writer, when you keep people from paying a tax, that is your strongest public policy position, and that’s what an exemption does.”
The Senate proposal also offers about $1.5 billion in property tax cuts to businesses through exemptions and inventory tax credits.