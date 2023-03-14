AUSTIN — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick unveiled a property tax relief package Tuesday showing a continuing divide between the leader of the Senate and House Speaker Dade Phelan on how Texas should spend a historic budget surplus to cut tax bills.

The total cost of the Senate proposal is $16.5 billion, a half-billion cheaper than the House’s proposal. On top of more than $10 billion to continue and increase school district property tax rate cuts, the Senate proposal raises the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000 and the senior property tax exemption from $10,000 to $30,000.

0
0
0
0
0