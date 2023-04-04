LGBTQRally
Buy Now

Drag queen Nadine Hughes performs before a crowd attending "Youth Capitol Takeover" day at the Texas Capitol on March 29. State lawmakers are debating bills this session to restrict, and at times criminalize, drag shows in Texas.

 Lauren McGaughy/The Dallas Morning News

AUSTIN — The Texas Senate on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to two bills that would restrict, and at times criminalize, drag shows and anything else deemed a “sexually oriented performance.”

Both bills were expanded broadly during debate, which was punctuated by contention and raucous reaction from members of the public gathered in the Senate gallery. Each bill needs one more vote of approval in the Senate before heading to the House for more debate.

0
0
0
0
0