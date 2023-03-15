AUSTIN — The Texas Senate confirmed Flower Mound Republican Jane Nelson as secretary of state Wednesday, making the former state senator the first top state election official to get confirmation in nearly six years.
Nelson was unanimously approved by the Legislature’s upper chamber. Her approval had been widely expected after Gov. Greg Abbott announced Nelson’s appointment to replace a more controversial secretary of state connected to efforts to overturn election results in 2020′s presidential election.
Nelson, in contrast, had long-established relationships with the senators who approved her. She served 30 years in the Legislature’s upper chamber and was met with bipartisan praise during the confirmation process.
“I will work to safeguard honest and accurate elections in all 254 counties across our great state, while continuing to support business owners by ensuring that government moves at the speed of Texas business, not the other way around,” Nelson said in a statement. “I also look forward to strengthening relationships with all of our international partners and telling the great story of Texas’ economic prosperity to the world.”
The secretary of state serves as Texas’ top election official, issuing guidance to county election officials and working with local election administrators to update voter rolls. The office also oversees state business filings and serves in a diplomatic capacity.
Nelson’s confirmation occurred with little fanfare Tuesday. Senators approved her nomination as part of a slate of governor appointees, with Sen. Donna Campbell, who leads the chamber’s Nominations Committee, announcing her appointment after the vote was taken. Nelson was on the Senate floor at the time and was congratulated with hugs.
Nelson’s appointment had been viewed as the appearance of a return of the office to a less partisan posture than it was under previous appointees sunk amid controversies that ultimately scuttled their appointments.
In 2019, former Secretary of State David Whitley resigned after the Senate refused to take up his confirmation, a vote that requires two-thirds of the chamber’s 31 members to support. His confirmation unraveled after Senate Democrats united against him in the wake of a botched effort to remove more than 100,000 suspected noncitizens from voter rolls that was found to have targeted naturalized citizens and spawned lawsuits against the state.
The stain Whitley left on the office seemed to follow Abbott’s next appointee, Ruth R. Hughs, who was forced to resign after no vote was taken on her confirmation during 2021′s session.
Her successor John Scott, a longtime Abbott associate, immediately drew backlash from Democrats for his association with former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Pennsylvania over Trump’s false assertions related to voter fraud.
Scott resigned at the end of 2022 and never underwent the confirmation process.
Last week, Nelson announced her office would create its own program to ensure that no Texas voters were registering in other states. The announcement appeared to lay the groundwork for Texas to leave a bipartisan multi-state partnership with the Election Registration Information Center, or ERIC.
ERIC has become subject to election conspiracy theories, and in recent weeks, multiple states cut ties with the organization after it came under attack from Trump.