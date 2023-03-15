NM_22LegeNelson3.jpg
Then-state Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, congratulates a colleague during the 86th Legislative Session in 2019. Nelson has been approved as Texas secretary of state.

 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

AUSTIN — The Texas Senate confirmed Flower Mound Republican Jane Nelson as secretary of state Wednesday, making the former state senator the first top state election official to get confirmation in nearly six years.

Nelson was unanimously approved by the Legislature’s upper chamber. Her approval had been widely expected after Gov. Greg Abbott announced Nelson’s appointment to replace a more controversial secretary of state connected to efforts to overturn election results in 2020′s presidential election.

