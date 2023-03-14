Rep. Matt Shaheen, R-Plano, is asking the Texas Education Agency to investigate Frisco trustees René Archambault, Dynette Davis and Debbie Gillespie regarding a meeting with constituents held in November at a coffee shop.
Shaheen said an audio recording made public recently shows the three trustees “hosting an illicit meeting about delaying the placement of an important item on a board agenda in an effort to silence parents,” according to a news release.
The state representative said the meeting violates the district’s board operating procedures “in an effort to bypass serious concerns of their community regarding the safety and well-being of young girls on district property” and violates Texas Association of School Boards ethics policy.
“I have grave concerns about the trustee’s conduct and the serious nature of this meeting,” Shaheen said in the news release. “I look forward to the TEA providing clarification on this important matter to ensure these Frisco ISD school board members are in compliance with applicable laws, rules, policies, and governance procedures, and that parents have a voice in their children’s education.”
The story and audio posted online by a conservative website says the trustees met with the group to ensure their “leftist agenda has an eternal hold on Frisco ISD’s children.”
Jake Kobersky, TEA spokesperson, said the agency has received Shaheen’s letter and, like any other concerns related to a school system, the first order of business is to determine if they can investigate the matter.
”Any time the agency receives a complaint, that complaint is reviewed to determine whether it falls within the jurisdiction of the agency,” Kobersky said.
The spokesperson did not have a time frame on how long the jurisdiction determination would take.
According to the TEA website, it does not investigate open meetings issues. Open Government Ethics, which include the Texas Open Meetings Act and the Texas Public Information Act, fall under the Texas Government Code, the TEA site says.
The three trustees told The Dallas Morning News last week that the meeting was in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act and that nothing was done in secret or illegally but rather it was a meeting with a concerned group of parents who had questions after the district approved a bathroom policy for transgender students.
Archambault, the Frisco ISD board president, said her comments were in response to parents being concerned about the safety of their students in the boardroom, which she said has “become a place of unrest over the past year.”
“Parents have been scared to send kids to our board meetings; some are highly contentious. It doesn’t have to be a circus every month,” she said. “This isn’t about limiting a parent’s voice, it’s about protecting our students and our staff when the board meets to discuss contentious items.”