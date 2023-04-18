Texas’ sales tax holiday for emergency preparedness supplies is this weekend. Some basic items needed when the electricity goes out or a tree limb falls into the skylight are excluded from sales taxes for three days.
Texans can head to their favorite hardware store and knock themselves out buying batteries for the year, replace the blue waterproof tarpaulin that flew away last year or buy some new reusable ice blocks for the Yeti or the lunch box.
Those emergency items plus a few more such as fuel containers and flashlights priced under $75 are tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday focused on what people need after major storms and floods. It starts at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday and ends at midnight on Monday.
AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6-volt or 9-volt batteries are eligible. Yes, even batteries for your smartphone are exempt, depending on your brand and model. Excluded are automobile or boat batteries.
More items that are priced under $300 that are temporarily tax-free include rescue ladders, axes, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and portable self-powered radios.
Portable generators priced under $3,000 are the most expensive item on the tax-exempt list. Several brands that run on gasoline and propane are under that price.
Some can’t be bothered with the concept of tax-free weekends. But If you’re buying batteries, and need a new smoke alarm or fire extinguisher anyway, that 8.25% in state and local sales taxes in most Texas cities can add up. Knowing when to shop can amount to a free lunch or more.
The Texas comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save nearly $2 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday, which was approved by the Texas Legislature in 2015.
What’s exempt doesn’t change much from year to year. Backpacks were added in 2007 to the back-to-school tax-free weekend now in its second generation of Texans since it was started in 1999.
The Texas Legislature is in session now and is considering a sales tax holiday in October for apparel and shoes priced under $200 to help return some of the state’s $33 billion surplus to taxpayers. State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, is sponsoring that bill.
Another sales tax bill is also under consideration from Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, that would eliminate sales taxes on diapers, wipes, pads and tampons all year long and permanently.
Menstrual products, which are considered health care items, are exempt in 23 other states and Washington, D.C.