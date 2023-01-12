Phelan

House Speaker Dade Phelan gavels the House into session on Aug. 7, 2021. Phelan was elected to a second term as speaker on Tuesday.

 Jordan Vonderhaar/For The Texas Tribune

Texas House Speaker open to bringing destination-style casinos to state

House Speaker Dade Phelan said he would want to see destination casinos that “are high quality and that create jobs and that improve the lifestyle of those communities.”

