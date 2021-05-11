A chief nursing officer at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton has been named to the DFW Great 100 Nurses list, the hospital system announced last week.
Melissa Winans is one of 35 Texas Health Resources nurses named to the list, which recognizes excellence in the art and science of nursing, as well as leadership, community service, compassionate care and contributions to the profession. Honorees were selected from hundreds of nominees and recognized in a virtual event May 4.
Winans has been a nurse for 27 years, joining the field after being inspired by the nurses who took care of her son when he was in the neonatal intensive care unit almost 30 years ago.
“Melissa’s leadership has been essential in creating a culture of excellence at Texas Health Denton and in advancing safe, quality care,” Texas Health Denton President Jeff Reecer said in a release. “She has guided our caregivers with great confidence and resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are so proud that she has been named a DFW Great 100 Nurse.”