University of Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian stands on the sidelines before the start of Ryan's District 3-5A Division I game against Saginaw on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton, Texas.
University of Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian was in attendance at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Thursday night for Ryan's 56-0 shutout win over Saginaw.
The first-year Texas coach has the Longhorns ranked No. 21 in the latest Associated Press poll after a 1-1 start to the season featuring a narrow 20-19 loss to then-No. 1 Alabama last weekend. Texas is set to host UTSA this Saturday in its final nonconference game of the season.
Ryan boasts several nationally-regarded recruits on its 2022 team.
The group is led by five-star recruit Anthony Hill, who is rated the top linebacker in the class of 2023 by 247Sports. Hill held offers from a plethora of Power Five programs before committing to Texas A&M over Texas just in late July.
Other highly-regarded Ryan recruits include running back Kalib Hicks, a four-star Oklahoma commit, in addition to four-star cornerback commit Chance Rucker, a Michigan State commit. Three-star wide receiver Jordyn Bailey is committed to TCU.
Junior defensive lineman Trey Bates is also garnering some Power Five attention with offers from Ole Miss and Colorado.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.